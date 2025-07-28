West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia in 4th T20I West Indies were fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth T20I against Australia. The West Indies are trailing 0-4 in the ongoing five-match series and would want to avoid a whitewash in the finale in Basseterre.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The West Indies were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth T20I against Australia in the ongoing five-match series. The West Indies skipper, Shai Hope, admitted to the offence, which was in breach of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to the minimum over-rate requirement, as the hosts were found two overs short and hence, there was no requirement for a formal hearing.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," an ICC statement read. Australia chased down the score in 19.2 overs, but the Windies were running short of time to complete their overs while trying to defend the score of 205 runs.

Australia chased down the score for the fourth time in the series and all of them successfully to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series and will be keen to sweep the assignment in Basseterre on Monday, July 28 (local time).

The West Indies haven't done all badly in the series, but Australia have been a bit better in power-hitting and in their ability to close out overs with the ball, restricting the hosts to a lower than a winning score, possibly in all the games and then having the depth and batting options to chase down whatever they set.

The West Indies have had a poor start to the home season, having lost all three Test matches against Australia and then going down 0-4 in the T20I series and hence, will be eager to avoid a whitewash.