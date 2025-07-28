Advertisement
Divya Deshmukh defeats Koneru Humpy to clinch FIDE Chess World Cup title

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh has scripted history after she defeated Kenoru Humpy in the final of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Humpy was forced to retire on move 75 after some brilliant plays by Deshmukh.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi:

In a historic moment, India’s Divya Deshmukh has defeated Koneru Humpy in the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. The clash between the two was forced into a tiebreaker. Deshmukh had already made history by becoming the first Indian to ever reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, and she has further established herself in history by defeating Humpy in the final. 

Humpy put up a good fight against the 19-year-old; however, Divya’s resilience forced the veteran to retire on move 75.

More to follow..

