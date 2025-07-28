India register unwanted record in Tests despite heroic draw vs England in Manchester Team India fought hard on the final day at Old Trafford in Manchester to eke out a draw in the fourth Test against England. However, despite the brilliant efforts from the visitors, India have registered an unwanted record in the format. Here are the details:

MANCHESTER:

Team India stayed alive in the five-match Test series against England as they managed to draw the fourth Test played at Old Trafford in Manchester. It was a heroic effort from the visitors as they batted out 143 overs in the second innings to keep England at bay. However, even then, the Shubman Gill-led side registered an unwanted record as India became the first team to not be able to win a single at a venue after playing 10 matches.

This was their 10th Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester and they are yet to register a single win at the venue. They have lost four matches and drew six after playing their first ever Test here back in 1936. Earlier, they were on level terms with Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in this aspect.

Notably, Australia are yet to win a Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi in nine matches from 1956. They have lost five times and drawn on four occasions in Karachi. Interestingly, Bangladesh have not been able to win a Test at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka in nine appearances at the venue while Sri Lanka have been winless at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium in London in nine Test matches.

Teams to play most matches without a win at a venue

Team Venue Matches Played Losses Draws India Old Trafford, Manchester 10 4 6 Australia National Stadium, Karachi 9 5 4 Bangladesh Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka 9 7 2 India Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 9 7 2 Sri Lanka Lord's, London 9 3 6

List of venues where Team India have not registered a single win in Tests

Apart from Manchester, India have also not been able to win a single Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. There are a total of six venues across the world in the sport where India have been winless despite playing five or more Test matches. Lahore, Guyana, Karachi and Faisalabad are the venues where India have struggled historically. Notably, India's record at three venues in Pakistan is unlikely to change as bilateral ties are unlikely to resume anytime soon between the arch-rivals.

Venues where India have been winless in Tests

Venue Matches Played Losses Draws Old Trafford, Manchester 10 4 6 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 9 7 2 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7 2 5 Georgetown, Guyana 6 0 6 National Stadium, Karachi 6 3 3 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 5 1 4

