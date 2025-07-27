Arsenal FC announce signing of Swedish superstar Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP Arsenal FC took centre stage and announced the signing of Sweden's premier talent Viktor Gyokeres, on a five-year contract ahead of the new season of the English Premier League 2025-26. Gyokeres was brought into Arsenal from Sporting CP.

London:

After months of speculation and build-up, Premier League club Arsenal FC finally announced the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The serial goalscorer has been signed for a sum of Rs 7,43,83,48,800 on a five-year contract.

The much-anticipated move for the striker was put on hold due to the negotiations between Arsenal and Sporting, and with the deal finally done, Arsenal have secured the signing of one of the world’s best strikers currently. It is worth noting that in his two seasons in Portugal, Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 matches and contributed 26 assists, helping Sporting win two league titles as well.

A serial goalscorer was the one position that Arsenal had been missing for some years now, and with Gyokeres finally in the side, Mikel Arteta’s side could go on to be serious title contenders ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season. It is worth noting that Gyokeres scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League last season, which included a magnificent hat-trick against Manchester City as well.

Gyokeres reflects on his move to Arsenal

With the signing secured and Arsenal FC announcing the move all over social media, Viktor Gyokeres took centre stage and revealed how he thought that Arsenal was the right club for him and how facing Arsenal in the previous season made him see that this was the team for him to join.

"I just felt it was the right club for me, from what I heard from Mikel and [sporting director] Andrea Berta and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football,” Gyokeres was quoted as saying by BBC.

"When I played against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against. That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fan base,” he added.

