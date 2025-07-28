Harry Brook offers handshake after Ravindra Jadeja reaches hundred, Washington Sundar ignores him: Watch India batted admirably well on the final day of the fourth Test to draw the game. However, England's reaction after India refused to shake hands in the final over, marred in what was a brilliant game at Old Trafford in Manchester.

MANCHESTER:

There was some drama in the final 30 minutes of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which saw England players bemused with the Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refusing to shake hands and instead going for their respective centuries. Captain Ben Stokes introduced Harry Brook into the bowling attack, and that allowed the two Indian batters to reach their well-deserved tons quickly.

It was already looking a farce from the home team as Brook dished out full tosses, even as he bowled deliveries without a run-up. Jadeja was the first batter to reach his century, and when he was celebrating his ton, Brook tried to offer a draw to the players yet again and was duly ignored by Washington Sundar, who walked towards his partner to celebrate his milestone.

The video of the same has gone viral, where Brook looked a little sheepish as both Indian batters didn't pay heed to his handshake offer after Jadeja reached a ton. Soon, Sundar also completed his maiden Test century as both teams then shook hands with the match ending a tame draw.

Watch the video here:

England slammed for behaviour on the field

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was not pleased with the home team's behaviour when Indian batters decided to go for their hundreds before accepting a draw. He felt that Ben Stokes shouldn't have bowled Brook and look silly. "I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a bit tired, tired bowlers so they wanted to get off but two lads worked hard to get to 80s and 90s and they wanted to get Test match hundreds.

"Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook and look silly at the end. We make far too much of these things. They played well and all credit to India," Hussain added.

