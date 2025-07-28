Rishabh Pant shares first update on his injury after being ruled out of Oval Test against England The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test due to a right foot fracture. England are leading 2-1 in the series and India will be without one of their best Test batters in the final game at the Oval.

MANCHESTER:

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was in good spirits despite fracturing his toe and being ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England. Pant shared the first update after the conclusion of the fourth Test in Manchester, saying that he will begin his rehabilitation once he has fully recovered from his fracture and couldn't wait to be back on the field for his side.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength," Pant said in a statement on his social media accounts on Monday, July 28, while sharing pictures.

"I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines, and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Pant added.

The southpaw suffered an injury on Day 1 of the Test match. He returned to bat in a brave exhibition of playing for the team on the second day as Old Trafford stood up to laud Pant's courage. Pant could add only 15 runs to his tally, but he made sure India got a score in excess of 358. Pant didn't keep and bat in the rest of the game.

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all slammed centuries in India's second innings before KL Rahul played a fighting knock of 90 runs. As India were able to draw the fourth Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a special mention to Pant during his dressing room address, stating that what he did (by coming out to bat in the second innings) will inspire generations to come.

"The foundation of this test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for the team. I hate talking about individuals; I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but you have also inspired the next generation. This is what you have done, and that is a legacy that you have created for yourself and everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will always be proud of you,” Gambhir stated in a video shared by BCCI.

On the other hand, Gambhir and England captain Ben Stokes were divided on the idea of the introduction of an injury substitute. While Gambhir was in favour, Stokes labelled the idea of it as 'ridiculous', saying that the loopholes would be too many to control and cover for.