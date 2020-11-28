WBBL Final: Sydney Thunder lift their second title by defeating Melbourne Stars

Image Source : TWITTER/SYDNEY THUNDER Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder clinched the Women's Big Bash League title for the second time as they defeated Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in a lop-sided encounter at Sydney on Saturday.

Melbourne, after deciding to bat first, managed to post just 86 runs on the scoreboard in stipulated 20 overs. Sammy-Jo Johnson and Shabnim Ismail scalped two wickets each and put pressure on the Melbourne batting unit with their economical spells. In response, Thunder endured no obstacles in hunting down the modest target.

Heather Knight (26*) and Rachael Haynes (21*) stayed until the end as Thunder achieved the target with 38 balls to spare. Ismail was adjudged Player of the Match for her impressive bowling show (2/12). Thunder had previously lifted the WBBL title in the 2015-16 season. They had to wait four seasons to bag their second trophy.

Incredible feeling. Such an amazing effort from everyone at the club. Want to thank the Stars. You guys had a dominant tournament but unfortunately, it didn't go your way today. Obviously, a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes. Want to thank the internationals who came out, going through quarantine. Huge effort from a lot of people so thank you very much," said Haynes, skipper of the Thunder side.