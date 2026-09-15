Where to watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the upcoming T20I series between England and Sri Lanka. The two sides are slated to take on each other in a multi-format white-ball series. The teams will take on each other across three T20Is and three ODI matches and will kick off the series with the T20I leg.

The first T20I of the series will be held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 15th. Both sides will look to put in their best performance in the series, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

After the first T20I, the second and third clashes of the series will be held on September 17 and 19. Furthermore, the ODI series will begin on September 22, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI slated to be held on September 24 and 27. With the series right around the corner, fans will be wondering where they can watch the game as well. On the same note, let us have a look at the live streaming details of the clash.

England vs Sri Lanka - Broadcast details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 15th.

At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I being played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton

Where can you watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in India?

The live telecast for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in India?

The live stream for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

England

Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, James Coles, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Aneurin Donald, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera.

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