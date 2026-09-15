Why is Varun Chakaravarthy not playing in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The Indian team takes on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue come into the clash on the back of a dominant win in the first T20I.

The clash began on a positive note for India, as the side won the toss once more and opted to bowl first. With the clash kicking off, it is interesting to note that star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was not included in India’s playing XI for the clash against Afghanistan.

Notably, the spinner sustained a side strain that sees him miss the clash in Delhi. In his place, Ravi Bishnoi has been added to the side. “Note: Varun Chakaravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over in the first T20I. Scans have revealed a side strain, and he has subsequently been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is,” the BCCI posted on X.

Shreyas Iyer opened up on the playing XI ahead of the game

Having won the toss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the playing XI for the game and revealed the reason why Varun Chakaravarthy is missing the clash and announced that Ravi Bishnoi will be taking his place in the side instead. He also opened up on the nature of the pitch and hoped for a good performance.

“We're going to bowl first. Talking about tails, it's been lucky for me for the last couple of matches, irrespective of the results where it's gone. [On whether bowling first is a distinct advantage in T20 cricket] Well, you have a fair idea about how the wicket plays, and the bowler, it's important for the bowler to adapt as quickly as possible. So once you gauge the pace of the wicket, you know how the wicket is playing. So it becomes a little bit of advantage, but whichever team plays the best, they win,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

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