Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing vs Afghanistan in 2nd T20I at New Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi?

New Delhi:

India have made just one change in their playing XI for the second T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who incurred an injury in the previous contest, has been replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Meanwhile, the wait continues for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old proved his mettle in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. He was even adjudged the Player of the Tournament, but failed to retain his spot after Sanju Samson made his return. The keeper-batter was slotted in straightaway and despite a poor knock of only eight runs in the opening match of the series, he managed to hold his spot.

However, it is possible that if Samson fails to impress again in the second T20I, the team management may move on to Sooryavanshi, who is in terrific form at the moment.

India opt to bowl first

India captain Shreyas Iyer once again won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained the reason, stating that they will get a fair idea of the pitch from the first innings and can bat accordingly in the second.

“We are going to bowl first. You have a fair idea of how the wicket plays, and it gives the bowlers an idea, a little bit of an advantage,” Shreys said after the toss.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will hope for a better batting show tonight. In the opening game, they suffered tremendously, losing four wickets for five runs at one point. Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi managed to help the team cross 150, which looked difficult at one stage. Unless they improve their batting standard, India could look for another comfortable win, especially as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in terrific form at the moment.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl first, look to limit AFG to subpar total