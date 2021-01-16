Watch: Suresh Raina pulls off MS Dhoni-like run-out in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURESHRAINA3 Suresh Raina against Tripura

Rated among the best fielders in the world, former India batsman Suresh Raina pulled off a spectacular run-out, much like his close friend and ex-skipper MS Dhoni. In the game against Tripura in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Raina showcased brilliant presence of mind to dismiss opposition skipper Murasingh at the non-striker's end.

The incident happened in the 16th over bowled by Raina. The batsman drove the ball down the ground but Raina was quick to grab the ball. Much to the non-striker's surprise, Raina completed the run-out by throwing the ball through the legs.

Raina finished with figures of 0/23 from his four overs. The left-hander also had an impressive outing with the bat as he scored 36 off 23 deliveries, consisting of 4 fours and 2 sixes.

After being put to bat first, Tripura managed to notch up 122/6 on the board, with Milind Kumar (48) being their top-scorer. Mohsin Khan and Shanu Saini, who plucked two wickets each, were the pick of Uttar Pradesh bowlers.

The Uttar Pradesh side hunted down the total in just 13.1 overs. While Raina remained unbeaten on 36, Karan Sharma scored 68* off just 36 balls. This was UP's first win in the tournament after suffering a hat-trick of defeats. They're currently sitting at fifth spot in Elite Group A table.

After staying away from the field for more than 600 days, Raina made his comeback to competitive cricket with the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. However, it's still uncertain if he will be retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL edition.