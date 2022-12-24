WATCH: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Muttiah Muralitharan's chatter will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lankan greats in the IPL 2023 mini auction

IPL 2023 mini auction: The Indian Premier League 2023 mini auction concluded on December 23, 2022. The auction was historic in many ways, from Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player in the auctions to four people attracting bids of over INR 15 crores, the auction saw records tumble. Franchises broke the bank and it was a tussle between them to reserve the services of their favourite superstars.

The auctions were held in Kochi and saw many capped and uncapped players go under the hammer. The auction was pretty special, not because of the names that were on the list but also because of the former cricketers who were representing different franchises. Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Muttiah Muralitharan were all present at the auctions and it was a treat for cricket fans to watch their superstars gather under one roof. Ashish Nehra was representing Gujarat Titans, Brian Lara was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kumar Sangakkara attended the auctions on behalf of Rajasthan Royals and Mahela Jayawardene was representing the Mumbai Indians.

It was a full-blown Sri Lankan affair at the 2023 mini-auction. Jayawardene, Sangakkara, and Mauralidaran caught up for a quick chat and had a fun time interacting with each other. Rajasthan Royals have posted a video of a behind-the-screen conversation between Sangakkara, Jayawardene & Mauralidaran who can be heard discussing the auction strategy. The video also features Jason Holder and Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani who had their inputs regarding the bids made.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The auction played out for than 6 hours and it was a pretty intense affair. The all-rounders were in focus with Sam Curran and Ben Stokes achieving new milestones. Harry Brook too earned huge rewards in the auction and he will be looking forward to his debut IPL seaosn. Mumbai Indians headed by Mahela Jayawardene picked up Aussie youngster Cameron Green.

