Watch: Kuldeep Yadav recreates Messi-esque Iron Man celebration after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kuldeep Yadav has been in tremendous form for Delhi Capitals taking crucial wickets in every match and stemming the run-flow. It was no different on Wednesday, even though the Rajasthan Royals batters played him the best but Kuldeep still got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, immediately after he had completed his fifty.

As soon as he took the wicket, Kuldeep stood in the Iron Man lift-off position to celebrate the wicket, very reminiscent of what the die-hard sports fans relate to with Lionel Messi, the football legend. Kuldeep, who is a big football fan and is very active on social media during the games, brought out Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuuuu' in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians and now made sure that the Messi fans were equally satisfied as well.

Kuldeep was taken for runs later on by Nitish Rana and Dhruv Jurel, however, still his most expensive figures of the season were 1/33 in four overs, which most of the bowlers would take it any day and tells you how well he has bowled this season for the Capitals. Kuldeep later dived on his shoulder to save the runs for his side and probably gave a scare to India and DC fans, but skipper Axar Patel confirmed that it wasn't serious and the bowler should be fit for the next game.

While Kuldeep has been single-handedly turning games for the Capitals this season, the night belonged to Mitchell Starc on Wednesday as he didn't let the RR batters off the hook, especially at the death and kept nailing the yorkers with ridiculous consistency and accuracy. Starc was exceptional at the end as he defended nine runs in the final over of the game proper before continuing to back his best ball in the Super Over as well and got his side over the line, catapulting them to the top of the table.