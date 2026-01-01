President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on New Year, pray for 'peace and happiness' in society President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings to the countrymen on New Year 2026, and prayed for peace and prosperity of the society.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings to people of India on the occasion of New Year and prayed that the year 2026 will bring peace and prosperity to everyone's life. In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), the president said that the New Year is a symbol of positivity and new energy for everyone, while it will also give more opportunities to the country.

"New Year is a symbol of positivity and new energy. In this New Year, we should be committed to our country, the society's prosperity and the protection of the environment," President Murmu said. "I hope 2026 will bring prosperity and peace to everyone's life, and we commit ourselves in building a developed India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his greetings to the countrymen on New Year and prayed for the peace and happiness of the society. In an X, the prime minister said he hopes that 2026 will bring success to everyone's life.

"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026!" PM Modi said. "May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished everyone on the arrival of 2026 and hoped that it will be a year of "progress, harmony and unwavering national pride". The year 2026, Singh hoped, will deepen India's collective resolve and renew the country's commitment to nation-building.

"Guided by our timeless civilisational values and driven by innovation, self-reliance and unity, let us work together to strengthen India’s security, prosperity and global standing," the defence minister Xed.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his New Year greetings and hoped that 2026 will bring peace, progress, and wellbeing for all.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "May this New Year bring prosperity and joy to everyone's life, may every home and courtyard be filled with wealth, grains, happiness, and prosperity."

