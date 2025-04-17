Sandeep Sharma equals IPL's unwanted record after a long 20th over against Delhi Capitals Sandeep Sharma was given the responsibility to bowl the Super Over for the Rajasthan Royals, however, it was the 20th over he bowled of the Delhi Capitals' innings that might have a part to play in the match going to the stage, it eventually did as the hosts accumulated 19 runs off it.

Sandeep Sharma had a night of dwindling fates in Delhi against the Capitals as he began outstandingly well with his first three overs going for just 14 runs while taking a wicket. However, the veteran pacer conceded 19 runs off his final over of the Capitals' innings in the game proper and then even bowled the Super Over and the DC batter secured a comfortable victory, scoring 13 runs in just four deliveries as the Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side despite been in control of the run-chase for the most part.

Sharma bowled as many as four wides and a no-ball in that final over and ended up bowling 11 deliveries in the over, which is the joint most in the IPL as he equalled Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur, who joined the unwanted list in this edition only during the KKR vs LSG match.

Longest over bowled in IPL

11 balls (0,1,2,nb,wd,nb,wd,4,wd,6,0) - Tushar Deshpande (CSK) vs LSG - Chennai, 2023

11 balls (0,1,wd,wd,wd,wd,2,4,wd,4,0) - Mohammed Siraj (RCB) vs MI - Bengaluru, 2023

11 balls (wd,wd,wd,wd,wd,1,1,0,4,2,W) - Shardul Thakur (LSG) vs KKR - Kolkata, 2025

11 balls (wd,0,wd,wd,wd,1nb,4,6,1,1,1) - Sandeep Sharma (RR) vs CSK - Delhi, 2025

Sharma, due to his excellent skills at the death, was chosen to bowl the difficult overs by the Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and he was actually nailing the yorkers until he didn't and the pressure got to him. Sharma's 19-run over meant that the Capitals mustered 77 runs off their final five overs and had the momentum going into the bowling innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal first and then Nitish Rana ensured that the Royals had very few hiccups during the chase and were well on course to track those 189 runs down. However, Mitchell Starc's classical death bowling with pinpoint accuracy denied the Royals two points, what should have been theirs.