Axar Patel hints at giving Jake Fraser-McGurk a longer rope for Delhi Capitals despite woeful form Delhi Capitals have won five matches out of six and are at the top of the table in the ongoing edition of the IPL, however, they are yet to tick one box in the form of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has returned five single-digit scores in six innings.

New Delhi:

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in woeful touch in the ongoing edition of the IPL, which has been in complete contrast to what he was able to in his maiden stint in the tournament last year for the Delhi Capitals. Fraser-McGurk is trying to go ultra-aggressive in his shot-making and just perishing far too often while trying to slog. On Wednesday too, against the Rajasthan Royals, after hitting a couple of boundaries, Fraser-McGurk was dismissed by Jofra Archer for nine as his numbers moved to 55 for the season in six innings at an average of 9.17.

However, skipper Axar Patel was ready to give him a longer rope, putting it in the context of how well the team has gone so far in the tournament. Axar admitted that it is one box left to be ticked but he knows that if Fraser-McGurk comes off, he will win the Capitals a game on his own.

"See, I look at it a bit differently. If we are doing well despite not getting the starts, you get that cushion of playing with the same team and combination," Patel said at the post-match press conference. "I was also thinking that it is one box left to be ticked, but at the same time, he scored all those runs last year here at this venue only. Because these kinds of players on their day will win you games.

"We are talking to him about it, conversations are happening. Yes, you think about all these decisions, but since we are winning, we have the luxury of giving him a few more chances.

"If I am the captain and giving someone a chance, I would give them a decent run. I would see the impact that player can have, and we give him a chance with that thinking only that if he plays, he will win you a match on his own," a hopeful Axar further said.

The Capitals await Faf du Plessis returning to the playing XI and he might be touch-and-go for the Gujatrat Titans game in Ahmedabad on Saturday after Patel confirmed that he was out for three games following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash. Delhi Capitals have won five matches out of six and are at the top of the table and would be keen to win a couple of games on the road now.