Neeraj Chopra begins 2025 season with gold medal, wins invitational event in South Africa India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra is back and has started the 2025 season with a bang. Ahead of next month's Doha Diamond League, he participated in an invitational event in South Africa and won among six men with the best throw.

POTCHEFSTROOM:

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the javelin throw in the invitational event at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Wednesday (April 16) with the best throw of 84.52m among six men. This is a brilliant start for India wonderboy in the 2025 season as he gears up for the Diamond League in Doha next month.

The 27-year-old finished ahead of South Africa's young javelin thrower Douw Smit. Neeraj, who ended the last season with an injury, was well below his personal best throw of 89.94m but his effort was enough to win the gold medal for him. Moreover, he also looked in good shape during the event and was one of the only two athletes to cross the 80-metre mark in the event.

Results: Potchefstroom intivtational meet

1. Neeraj Chopra - 84.52m

2. Douw Smit - 82.44m

3. Duncan Robertson - 71.22m

4. Armand Willemse - 69.58m

5. Marques Olivier - 68.01m

6. Jan-Hendrik Heymans - 65.59m

Neeraj Chopra has been training in Potchefstroom in the lead-up to the new season. During the off-season, he also got married to his long-time girlfriend, Himani Mor, in a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh in January this year. After his marriage, Neeraj headed to the Rainbow Nation to begin training for the new season. He is set to participate in the Doha Diamond League which is scheduled to get underway from May 16.

The final program, including all participants, is yet to be revealed, even as the event schedule will also be announced soon, with less than a month to go. For the unversed, Neeraj Chopra is also training under a new coach, legendary Jan Elezn, who holds the world record for the longest throw in men's javelin - 98.48m.