WATCH | James Anderson's historic 700th Test scalp that elevated his legendary status

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson's 700th Test wicket

James Anderson has reached where even the dreams might have not. The English legend has become the first fast bowler in the world to scalp 700 wickets in Test cricket. He got to the special milestone in his 187th Test match featuring in the India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala.

Anderson needed two wickets ahead of the fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The English great got there with the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav and the Dharamsala crowd gave him a big hand for his monumental achievement. The wicket adds to the legendary status of his 41-year-old being, who still looks as fresh as he was back in 2002 when he made his Test debut.

Anderson got the milestone wicket with an away swinger that pitched outside off on a good length. Kuldeep, who was looking good on day 2, had a little poke at it and it flew straight to the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who held it pretty easily.

Watch Anderson's 700th wicket here:

It was a pretty emotional moment for his fans too who wanted this milestone to come sooner than later. Anderson's father was also present in the stands and was all joy for his son.

Soon after this wicket, Shoaib Bashir snared his five-wicket haul by removing Jasprit Bumrah in the very next over.