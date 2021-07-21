Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Watch: Indian Test squad celebrates ODI side's terrific win over Sri Lanka in second game

Team India on Tuesday registered a terrific victory over Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match series in Colombo. After being reduced to 193/7 in the 36th over of the 276-run chase, the duo of Deepak Chahar (69*) and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*) forged an unbeaten 84-run partnership to guide India to victory.

The Indian Test team, which is currently in the United Kingdom for the five-Test series against England, supported the ODI side in the dressing room. Despite the Test side indulging in a practice game against County XI, the members of the team seemed glued to the dressing room's television set as they cheered for the ODI team.

The BCCI posted the video on their official Twitter profile.

"When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo. From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. #SLvIND," wrote the BCCI.

Following the victory against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to his official Twitter profile to congratulate Shikhar Dhawan and his men.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma lauded the ODI side for its "solid grit" in the game.

In Durham, meanwhile, the Test side finished its first day on 306/9, with KL Rahul scoring a century. Rahul featured in the game in the absence of both, first and second-choice wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha respectively.