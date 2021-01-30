Watch: Ben Laughlin takes incredible diving catch off Labuschagne's delivery in BBL eliminator

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU Ben Laughlin took a brilliant catch off Marnus Labuschagne's delivery to dismiss Michael Neser in the BBL eliminator.

Marnus Labuschagne shined with the ball during the eliminator match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing 2020/21 Big Bash League. The Australian batsman, who plays for the Brisbane Heat, bowled three overs, conceding only 13 runs while taking three key wickets to steer his side to the knock-out game against Sydney Thunder.

The 10th edition of the BBL has seen high-quality cricket on display, and in the game between Heat and Strikers, Ben Laughlin further raised the stakes when he took a brilliant catch off Labuschagne's delivery to dismiss Michael Neser.

Neser lofted the very first delivery he faced wide off the long-off boundary, and Laughlin took an incredible diving catch to dismiss the batsman.

Watch:

One of the best catches Jimmy Peirson has ever seen... with just a hint of mayo on top 😜 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/fjyxNclmYh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 29, 2021

The Strikers were restricted to 130/7 in 20 overs, and Brisbane Heat chased the total with seven balls to spare.

The Heat were in a spot of bother in the chase when they were reduced to 23/3, but wicketkeeper-batsman Jimmy Peirson (47*) held one end as he forged a valuable partnership with Joe Denly (41) and Joe Burns (17*) to take the Heat to victory.

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will meet in the qualifier of the tournament later this evening, while Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will clash in the knock-out match on Sunday.