IPL 2020: Wasim Akram wishes for Indian and Pak players to play in each other’s league

With Indian and Pakistan series looking far from taking place any time soon due to the turbulent political relationships between the nation, it’s even harder to imagine a scenario where Pakistan players would be allowed to come and play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Barring the first edition, when several Pak star players took part in the league, Pak players were never invited again to play in the league following the outrage emanating for the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

However, time and again several former and current players have often suggested cricket should start between the two nations again and Pakistan’s bowling legend Wasim Akram is new to join the list.

The 54-year-old former cricketer, who has been part of IPL in different capacities off the field, said Pak players should be allowed to play in the Indian Premier League while Indian players should come and play in Pakistan Super League.

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won’t be apt for me to say anything. But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL,” Akram told ANI.

While a surprising comparison has often been made between Indian team skipper and Pak batsman Babar Azam, Akram felt Azam needs to be more consistent to draw parallel with Kohli.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli,” he said.

