Wasim Akram defends Shaheen Afridi, vents his anger out on random Pakistan fan | WATCH VIDEO

The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam suffered a massive heartbreak at the hands of Jos Buttler's English team. On November 13, 2022, England emerged victorious as they clinched the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. Both England & Pakistan were playing their third T20 World Cup final, but the boys in green faltered in the final stages of the game. Their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign drew many parallels with their heroics of 1992, but things did not go as per plan.

England had certainly started as the favourites before the finals, but Pakistan pulled things back and controlled the narrative for a brief period. As Babar Azam tried to tighten his grip on the game, Shaheen Afridi limped off and Ifthikar had to complete his over. This is when Stokes sensed an opportunity and ensured that he helps his team cross the finishing line. Shaheen limping off the field sparked a fresh set of controversy and it also left the Pakistan fans fuming. Some of them were pretty disrespectful with the comments and one such comment caught the attention of former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram. The Pakistan legend has a reputation for speaking his heart out and he did the same. The comment which remains undisclosed left Akram fuming and he didn't mince words.

It has been a pretty tumultuous year for Shaheen Afridi. Touted to be one of the greats in the making, Afridi has been a spearhead for Pakistan's pace attack for quite sometime now. He sustained an ACL knee injury at the start of this year and since then he has been working towards it. Shaheen Shah Afridi had to miss the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup to recover but things ended pretty badly for him. The left-arm pacer did participate in the World Cup but he looked far from his best. Former India captain Virat Kohli had also raised this issue after the Indo-Pak clash which was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022. As of now, Afridi has been advised two weeks of rehabilitation and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is monitoring him closely.

