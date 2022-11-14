MASSIVE UPDATE: Hours after T20 World Cup victory, this English player sets sights on Indian Premier League

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV English leggie set to enter IPL mini auctions

MASSIVE UPDATE: England are still not over their T20 World Cup victory euphoria and it certainly shouldn't be. Jos Buttler's men on November 13, 2022, scripted history as they raced ahead of Babar Azam's men to clinch the T20 World Cup for the second time in history. They certainly defied all odds in order to emerge victorious and have both the 50-over World Cup Trophy and the 20-over World Cup trophy in their possession. This certainly shows their prowess as far as the white ball is considered.

Over a few years, franchise cricket which majorly revolves around the white ball format has gained prominence and it is the advent of the Indian Premier League that has changed the game in every way possible. Every superstar associated with the sport wants to be an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they believe that it elevates their game to the next level. Amid everything, now English leggie Adil Rashid has come out and has expressed his wish to play in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Rashid had a stellar World Cup and he rose to the occasion when it counted the most. Against India he claimed the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav and in the finals against Pakistan, he got Babar Azam which helped England gain an advantage.

Rashid opened up and said:

I haven't been in talks with any teams and I certainly will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time.

Adil Rashid just got four wickets in six wickets, but the impact of his economy can't be discounted. Rashid bowled his entire quota of 4 overs and successfully maintained an economy of 6.12. This time around Rashid bowled a lot slower and this might get the franchises to secure his services. Given the nature of the Indian pitches, especially on tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk, or Uppal, Rashid might be more than handy.

