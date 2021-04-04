Washington Sundar names his pet dog 'Gabba'

Image Source : TWITTER/WASHINGTON SUNDAR Washington Sundar posts the photo of himself with his dog, whom he named Gabba.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made his Test debut in the historic match in Brisbane against Australia back in January, has named his dog Gabba -- the name of the iconic stadium which hosted the match.

The 21-year-old spinner was forced to make his debut in the fourth and final decisive Test in Gabba or the Brisbane cricket ground, played a key role in the epic final day win when he stitched a crucial 53-run stand for the sixth wicket with match's hero Rishabh Pant to ensure the game was within India's grasp before the late fall of wickets in the three-wicket win.

Washington's efforts — a 29-ball 22 in the second innings and four wickets in the match — were widely praised for the circumstances he made his debut under as strings of injuries left India with no choice but to play an inexperienced right-handed off-spinner, who was a late inclusion in the squad as a net bowler.

Paying his tribute to the match, Washington posted a picture and introduced his four-legged-friend to the world. The 21-year-old captioned the adorable picture and wrote, “Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!”