Virender Sehwag makes massive claim on KL Rahul's form after several good performances Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently came foward and talked about star Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul's form as of late, he also talked about KL Rahul's early days with Punjab Kings as well.

Star India batter KL Rahul has been in brilliant form as of late. After helping India win the Champions Trophy 2025, KL Rahul has been brilliant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He recently scored 93* runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, helping Delhi Capitals maintain their unbeaten run in the IPL 2025.

Speaking of his form, former India batter Virender Sehwag took centre stage and opined that KL Rahul had started to confuse himself in the recent past in order to balance consistency with his strike rate.

"KL Rahul was never a bad player. He used to confuse himself by saying that the strike rate in IPL doesn’t matter. I know strike rate is not important in every match, but winning the match is. He used to leave his franchises in between without taking them to victories. He was not completing his job in the past. But now he is winning matches,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"When he was with Punjab Kings during my association with the franchise, I told him to express himself in the middle. We gave him complete freedom without putting any kind of pressure. I knew he would become a superstar,” he added.

Currently, Delhi Capitals occupy second place in the IPL 2025 standings. In four matches played, the side has won all four games and are just behind Gujarat Titans on net run rate.

KL Rahul has been a major factor in the side’s success in the IPL 2025 so far, and with their performances, they have established themselves as one of the biggest favourites to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. For their next game, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians. Both sides will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 11.