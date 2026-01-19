Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Stats comparison after 85 international centuries Virat Kohli continues his golden run in ODIs, with another century in the third and final game against New Zealand on Sunday. He reduced the gap between himself and Sachin in terms of centuries in international cricket. Here's stats comparison between Kohli and Sachin after 85 tons.

Virat Kohli slammed his 54th century in ODI cricket on Sunday in the third and final match of the series against New Zealand. It was the 85th century for him in his illustrious international career and is only 15 tons behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of century of centuries. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the stats comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after 85 centuries in international cricket:

Kohli is quicker than Tendulkar in terms of completing 85 centuries, having done so in 626 innings. At this stage of his career, he has scored 54 tons in ODIs, 29 in Tests and 1 in T20Is. Meanwhile, Sachin reached his 85th international century in 673 innings, with 42 of them coming in Tests and 43 in ODIs.

When it comes to runs scored, the master blaster is winning the battle, having amassed 29283 runs at the time of scoring his 85th 100+ score in international cricket at an average of 48.24. At the same time, Virat Kohli has so far scored 28215 runs, but at a much better average of 52.73.

Kohli has scored 146 fifties, apart from crossing the 100-run mark 85 times, taking the overall tally of 50+ scores to a staggering 231. At this stage, Sachin had notched up 227 fifty-plus scores.

Players Matches Innings Runs Average Best Score 50+scores Sachin Tendulkar 664 673 29283 48.24 248 227 Virat Kohli 559 626 28215 52.73 254* 231

Will Virat Kohli be able to complete century of centuries?

If Virat Kohli was playing more than one format in international cricket at this stage, he would've had a great chance to complete the century of centuries. Moreover, he is also active in the least preferred format of the game now which makes it even tougher for him to break or equal Sachin's world record. India will next play ODIs after close to six months, in July, against England. They are likely to play more matches in the format in the lead up to the World Cup 2027 but Kohli will have to score a century in almost every outing even then, to complete 100 centuries in his international career. He might definitely finish with 95 or 96 tons, looking at his current form, but for now, breaking Sachin's record looks a far-fetched dream.

