Virat Kohli creates history against New Zealand as he slams 85th international hundred in series decider Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run as the star batter slammed a brilliant century in the third ODI against New Zealand. Kohli has created history against New Zealand with his 85th international hundred.

New Delhi:

India icon Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he created history with his century in the third ODI against New Zealand. Kohli slammed his 85th international hundred and his 54th in the ODI format as he kept India's 338 chase alive in the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The batting maestro continued his Midas touch and slammed a brilliant ton in Indore. With his hundred, Kohli has created history as he now has the most ODI centuries against New Zealand.

This was his seventh ODI ton against the Kiwis as he is now clear of Australian legend Ricky Ponting and Indian icon Virender Sehwag, both of whom had hit six tons against the Blackcaps.

Most hundreds vs NZ (ODIs):

7 - Virat Kohli (36 inns)*

6 - Ricky Ponting (50 inns)

6 - Virender Sehwag (23 inns)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (41 inns)

5 - Sanath Jayasuriya (45 inns)

Kohli's insane form continues

Kohli has been in insane form in ODI cricket. The star batter has slammed six fifty-plus scores in his last seven ODI innings, including three centuries. He missed out on hitting a ton in the first ODI as he was dismissed for 93 in the opener when India went on to chase 301 in Vadodara.

Coming back to the third ODI, Kohli got to his century in 91 balls as he put up a stellar show in the series decider.

