'No one supported him': Former India cricketer points out lack of support for Virat Kohli after third ODI loss Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and talked about the lack of support that Virat Kohli had with him as India lost the third ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand, where the side failed to chase down the target of 338 runs.

Indore:

The third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and New Zealand was won by the visitors. The two sides locked horns in the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18. The game saw New Zealand batting first and posting a total of 337 runs in the first innings. Aiming to chase down the target, India was bundled out for 296, as the visitors won the game by 41 runs.

The Men in Blue saw veteran batter Virat Kohli put forth an incredible performance. Kohli amassed 124 runs in 108 deliveries, but the top and middle order failed to form a solid partnership with Kohli, which resulted in a loss for India.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took centre stage and talked about how there was a lack of support for Kohli in the game.

“Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 124, and along with him, Reddy contributed 53 and Rana also made 52. I think if Reddy’s innings had lasted a little longer, the chase might have been possible. But the way I see it, the start that was needed didn’t happen; wickets fell early. Kohli stayed at the crease, but no one supported him. I feel the chase could have been possible but when you are chasing 337, getting a solid start becomes very important, which the Indian team didn’t get,” Harbhajan Singh said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Daryl Mitchell for his showing

Furthermore, Harbhajan Singh lauded the performance of Daryl Mitchell in the game. After showcasing his brilliance in the 2nd ODI, Mitchell scored another century in the third as well.

“Credit to Mitchell, he is a very good player. He plays spin really well, is a complete player, and rotates the strike efficiently with singles and doubles. When he goes for a big hit, he hits it really well. And then there’s Glenn Phillips,” he said.

