Virat Kohli sparks ODI retirement rumours with goodbye gesture in Adelaide against Australia Veteran India batter Virat Kohli took social media by storm after he was captured saying goodbye to the Adelaide crowd after his early dismissal against Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides.

Adelaide:

Star India batter Virat Kohli failed to put in a good showing in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia. After getting out for a duck in the first game of the series, Kohli failed to notch up any runs in the second ODI as well, as he registered his first-ever consecutive ducks in ODI cricket.

However, it was a moment after Kohli’s dismissal that caught the attention of the fans. Walking back to the pavilion, Kohli seemed to be thanking the fans in Adelaide for supporting him, sparking rumours about his imminent retirement from the sport.

In a clip that has been going viral all over social media, Kohli was captured thanking the fans, which had the fans questioning what the future holds for the ace batter.

Virat Kohli hopes to improve in 3rd ODI

The ongoing ODI series between Australia and India has been a forgettable one for Virat Kohli, registering two ducks in the first two games. Kohli will hope for an improved performance in the third and final ODI of the series. With the ODI World Cup 2027 looming on the horizon, there have been many questions about the future of Kohli for team India.

It could be interesting to see whether Kohli decides to hang up his boots after the series or continues to improve in hopes of making it to the World Cup in 2027. Notably, the third ODI of the series will be played on October 25.

The two sides will take on each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and it could be all to play for for both sides if the Men in Blue manage to topple Australia in the ongoing second ODI of the series.

