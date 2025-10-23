WTC Points Table Update after South Africa's win over Pakistan in second Test WTC Points Table Update: South Africa stunned Pakistan in the second Test to level the two-match series, winning the game by eight wickets. They chased down the modest target of 68 runs after Pakistan collapsed to 138 runs in second innings.

Rawalpindi:

South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Test match today, played in Rawalpindi. With this win, the visitors managed to level the two-match series as well and the defending WTC Champions have got on the board in the points table with a PCT of 50.

They are now in joint-fourth place in the table with their first win of the 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan have slipped to fourth place from second with this loss as their PCT has also come down to 50. Meanwhile, India have benefited as they climb to third place again and boast of a PCT of 61.9 after playing seven matches in this WTC cycle.

England and Bangladesh are in sixth and seventh places respectively, while the West Indies are eighth, who are yet to win or draw a single Test after playing five matches so far. New Zealand are the only team now to not have played a single Test so far in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Updated WTC Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 3. India 7 4 2 1 52 61.9 4. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 South Africa 2 1 1 0 12 50 6. England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 9 New Zealand Yet to play

South Africa comeback strong from precarious position to level the series

As far as the Test match between Pakistan and South Africa is concerned, the visitors certainly played like champions, making a stunning comeback in the first. They wer 235/8 at one stage, trailing by 98 runs in response to Pakistan's 333 in the first innings. This is when Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj propelled the team's score to 404.

Rabada and Muthusamy added 98 runs for the 10th wicket, making sure South Africa eked out a massive 71-run lead in the first innings. It proved to be enough in the end as Pakistan collapsed to 138 runs in the second innings, thanks to a stunning six-wicket haul from Simon Harmer, while Keshav Maharaj accounted for a couple of scalps.