Rohit Sharma scripts history, achieves massive feat in second ODI against Australia Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma became the first ever Indian to achieve the massive feat, scoring his first two runs of the game, the former skipper crossed the 1000-run mark against Australia in Australia.

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma etched his name in the history books in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia. The star opener became the first ever Indian batter to cross 1000 runs against Australia in Australia in ODI cricket.

Rohit achieved the feat in the second ODI of the series at the Adelaide Oval on October 23. It is worth noting that Rohit just needed two runs before the Adelaide clash to cross the 1000-run mark, and the star batter did just that as India took on Australia.

The Indian team got off to a subpar start to the second ODI, skipper Shubman Gill departed on a score of nine runs, and things went from bad to worse for the Men in Blue after ace batter Virat Kohli departed for a duck once again.

It is worth noting that team India fielded an unchanged XI for the second ODI against Australia. With no change in the their lineup, the Men in Blue would hope for an improved performance here in Adelaide as the side looks to level the series.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, and Gill opined that they would have taken the option to bowl first as well. He also hoped for a clear weather in the game, unlike the first ODI.

“We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team,” skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss.

