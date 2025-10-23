IND vs AUS Playing XIs: Australia opt to bowl first as India goes ahead with unchanged XI in Adelaide The stage is set for the second ODI of the series between India and Australia, the two sides lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, and let us have a look at the playing XIs for the two sides ahead of the clash.

Adelaide:

The stage is set for the second ODI between India and Australia. The two sides lock horns at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, and both sides will be looking to perform well. While Australia would be looking to clinch the series, Team India will hope to settle the score.

It is worth noting that the first ODI of the series was won in convincing fashion by Australia, and the Men in Yellow will aim to maintain the same streak of form. However, the Indian team, looking to improve, could be a dangerous opponent to take on for the Aussies.

For the second ODI, the Indian team fielded an unchanged XI, whereas Australia made some changes. Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa come in for the hosts, as the side strengthens their bowling attack.

Captains’ takes at the toss

Winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first and talked about how big of an opportunity this was to take the series home against team India.

“We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Alex Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis,” Marsh said at the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

