Shane Watson parts ways with San Francisco Unicorns after three years as head coach

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has parted ways with MLC (Major League Cricket) franchise San Francisco Unicorns after three years as the side’s head coach. The franchise is yet to announce a replacement for Watson, but an announcement could come in the coming weeks.

It is worth noting that in the three years that Watson was the head coach of San Francisco Unicorns, the side finished in fifth place out of six in the inaugural edition of the tournament. However, the team managed to make the playoffs in the next two editions in 2024 and 2025.

Apart from his time in the MLC, Watson was also involved as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, he has also served as the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024.

Watson opened up on his time with Unicorns

Furthermore, after announcing his departure from the franchise, Shane Watson took centre stage and talked about how grateful he was to have spent three years with San Francisco Unicorns. He talked about how proud he was of the side and everything that they accomplished within the three years.

"It has been a true privilege to lead the San Francisco Unicorns over the last three seasons, I'm proud of what we accomplished, and am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with world-class stars and incredible young talent in Major League Cricket, which continues to be an exciting new frontier for the sport,” Watson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, the franchise’s CEO David White took centre stage and talked about Watson’s time with the team. "Shane was the natural choice to be our first Head Coach, and he played a key role in building the Unicorns from the ground up. We are eternally grateful for Shane's dedication across his three seasons in charge, and the Unicorns wish him every success in his future endeavors,” White said.

