How did Aamir Khan meet girlfriend Gauri Spratt? A look at their relationship timeline

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to enter a new phase in his personal life, as he is expected to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, 2026. According to reports, the actor will have an intimate registered wedding ceremony at his Mumbai home.

Ever since the news surfaced, fans and social media users have been curious about how the couple first met and how their relationship blossomed over the years. Here's a look at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship timeline.

How did Aamir Khan meet girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Aamir revealed that he met Gauri through common friends. Recalling their first interaction, the actor said, "Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened."

While Aamir and Gauri had known each other for years, but they grew closer after reconnecting later in life. Aamir has said they first met nearly 25 years ago and became partners much later.

During the conversation, Aamir also reflected on the emotional phase he went through before finding love again. He said, "Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find in this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that."

Aamir added that his past relationships with former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao continue to hold an important place in his life. "I had two very strong, deep relationships with Kiran and Reena, and we are close till date and we still respect each other. I never thought I would meet anyone with whom I can bond this way."

Who is Gauri Spratt?

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru and, as per reports, has studied fashion and styling at the University of the Arts London. She also runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She also has a named Quinn, from her previous marriage.

On the personal front, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan is a father of three children. He has two children, Junaid and Ira, with his first wife Reena Dutta, and a son, Azad Rao Khan, with his second wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan confirms his relationship with Gauri Spratt

In March 2025, Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt during a media event. He said, "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won’t have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night."

Talking about her and how long he has known her, he added, "She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically."

Aamir Khan's work front

On the work front, 61-year-old actor Aamir Khan was last seen in the social drama Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. However, he recently made a cameo appearance in Vir Das' comedy film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt to marry in July? What we know so far