Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt to marry in July? What we know so far

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan is reportedly gearing up for a new chapter in his personal life. According to reports, the actor is expected to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai residence on July 5.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to marry in July?

As per reports, the ceremony is said to be a private affair attended by close family members and loved ones. While Aamir, 61, has previously spoken openly about his relationship with Gauri, 47, he has also shared that he already considered himself married to her emotionally. The upcoming ceremony, if reports are to be believed, will formalise their relationship legally.

Neither Aamir nor Gauri has officially commented on the reports so far. However, the news has already sparked excitement among fans, who have been closely following their relationship.

When Aamir spoke about Gauri

In April, Aamir Khan opened up about his relationship with partner Gauri and spoke candidly about the happiness and sense of peace she has brought into his life. Speaking about their bond, the actor told Navbharat Times that he feels fortunate to have found Gauri and described this phase of his life as a particularly fulfilling one.

"I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," he shared.

The actor also reflected on the lessons he has learnt over the years, saying that acknowledging mistakes has played an important role in his personal growth. "I am the way I am. Every person makes mistakes in their life; no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn't make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try not to repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say," he added.

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta (1986-2002) and Kiran Rao (2005-2021).

Also read: Aamir Khan's Lagaan to re-release in theatres on completing 25 years; here are the dates