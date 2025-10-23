Virat Kohli registers unwanted record with second consecutive duck against Australia Ace India batter Virat Kohli was sent packing for a duck in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia, registering yet another duck, Kohli went on to script an unwanted record after another subpar showing.

Adelaide:

It was yet another forgettable day for ace India batter Virat Kohli. Taking on Australia in the second ODI of the series at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, the game saw Virat Kohli register yet another duck in the game as India batted first. It is worth noting that this was the first time in Kohli’s long ODI career that he registered two consecutive ducks.

The 36-year-old was dismissed on a duck in the first ODI of the series in Perth as well, and when he aimed to improve and get off to a good start in Adelaide, he failed to do so, as he fell prey to Xavier Bartlett's delivery.

More to follow..