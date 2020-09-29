Virat Kohli seeks justice for Hathras gang rape victim

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently in the UAE with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, took to Twitter to condemn the Hathras gangrape incident and urged for justice for the victim. "What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," Kohli tweeted.

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

The 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, prompting outrage and angry protests.

Recalling the horrors of the Nirbhaya case, the teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue.

She couldn't survive the night and died at 3 am, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir quoted her family as saying.

All the four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hathras SP.

On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later with severe injuries and her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her, the SP said while giving details of the incident.

She was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh but her condition showed no signs of improvement and she was referred to Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

