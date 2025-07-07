Virat Kohli's nephew and Virender Sehwag's son will play against each other in DPL 2025, here's how With the various franchises making their picks in the DPL (Delhi Premier League) 2025 auction, Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag and Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli have both been picked for the upcoming editions of the tournament.

New Delhi:

The sides have made their picks for the upcoming season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. With many big names participating in the tournament, it is worth noting that Virender Sehwag’s son Aryavir Sehwag and Virat Kohli’s nephew Aryaveer Kohli have been signed for the upcoming DPL 2025 as well.

Aryavir Sehwag was roped in by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 8 lakhs. There was a bidding war for Sehwag in the auction, and the 17-year-old’s price quickly rose. Furthermore, Virender Sehwag’s younger son, Vedant, went unsold in the auction. The 14-year-old also represents Delhi in junior cricket.

Furthermore, Aryaveer Kohli was bought by South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL auction. The 15-year-old was roped in for a price of Rs 1 lakh. Interestingly, Kohli is a leg spinner and trains under Rajkumar Sharma, who also trained Virat Kohli in his early days.

Virender Sehwag opines on upcoming DPL 2025 season

On the sidelines of the DPL 2025 auction, former India opener Virender Sehwag, who was also present at the event, came forward and talked about how he is looking forward to the upcoming edition of the DPL.

“I’m really looking forward to this season. It’s a great opportunity for players to shine on a big stage. With selectors and fans watching closely—not just from India, but internationally as well—this league gives a chance to the players to make a mark. We saw some incredible cricket last year, and I’m sure this season will be even more exciting,” Sehwag said at the event.

Furthermore, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, who was also present at the event stated that through the action and introducing new franchise, the DPL will be bigger than ever in 2025.

“This year, we’ve gone a step further—revisiting our auction system, broadening the player base, and elevating domestic cricket to ensure the best talent emerges. We’ve also added two new men’s franchises, continuing our mission to offer top-quality competitive cricket,” Jaitley said.

Also Read: