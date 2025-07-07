Ben Stokes makes massive ‘pitch’ claim after humiliating defeat against India in Birmingham England skipper Ben Stokes recently came forward and made a massive claim about the pitch that was in play during their humiliating defeat against India at Edgbaston in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 clash.

New Delhi:

Team India scripted history in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After a defeat against England in the first Test of the series in Leeds, both sides took on each other for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is worth noting that the Indian team put in an exceptional performance throughout the five days of play in Birmingham.

Posting a target of 608 runs after a brilliant batting performance across the two innings, India limited England to a score of 271 in the second innings, winning the Edgbaston Test by a mammoth 336 runs.

Asserting complete control over the game, India put in one of the best performances throughout the game, and with the series level, England skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and opined that as the game progressed, the pitch became a subcontinent one.

“To be honest, it's probably ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch as it's got deeper and deeper into the game. You know, there certainly a little bit in it to start off with, and I think we exposed that very, very well early on,” Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

“But yeah, then just as it sort of got deeper and deeper, it just, yeah, it became a real tough slog for us and obviously, with the Indian attack and the conditions that they' used to, they were used to and used some of how to expose those conditions, just sort of a little bit better than that can happen sometimes,” he added.

India and England lock horns in London next

With two matches done and the series level, England and India will take on each other in the third Test of the series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London next. The third test of the series kicks off from July 10.

With the series’ score reading 1-1, both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance and gain the advantage going forward.