Akash Deep achieves what Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram and Bumrah couldn't at Edgbaston in Tests

Birmingham:

India decimated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday (July 6), delivering a complete performance. While Shubman Gill took away the player of the match award for amassing 430 runs in the Test, Akash Deep was the real hero with the ball, accounting for 10 wickets in the game on the flat surface in Birmingham, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He returned with figures of 6/99 to become the first visiting fast bowler ever to scalp a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston in the fourth innings.

Overall, only Nathan Lyon had earlier managed to pick a five-wicket haul among visiting bowlers in the fourth innings in Birmingham. Akash Deep has become the second overseas bowler to do so at the venue. As far as the fast bowlers are concerned, he broke Pat Cummins' record in this aspect, who had picked four wickets for 32 runs in 2019. As for Lyon, he returned with figures of 6/49 in 2019, helping the team win by a massive margin of 251 runs.

Visiting bowlers to pick the most wickets in the fourth innings at Edgbaston

Player (Country) Bowling Figures Akash Deep (India) 6/99 Nathan Lyon (Australia) 6/101 Pat Cummins (Australia) 4/32 Muttiah Muralidharan (Sri Lanka) 4/29

Akash Deep emulates Holding's unique feat

Akash Deep returned with the figures of 10/187 in the Test match and in the process, became the first bowler in the last 49 years to dismiss four of England's top five batters in an innings on his own. For the unversed, the fast bowler from Bihar castled Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root before trapping Harry Brook in front of the stumps in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test. Michael Holding was the last bowler to achieve this rare feat almost five decades ago, in 1976.

The likes of Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah, among many other great fast bowlers, have played the longest format of the game and have not been achieve this feat speaks volumes of what Akash Deep has done at Edgbaston.

