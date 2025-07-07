Sanjog Gupta becomes seventh ICC Chief Executive Officer, set to replace Geoff Allardice The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently came forward and announced Sanjog Gupta as their new Chief Executive Officer. Gupta's term as CEO will kick off on July 7, and he will be the 7th CEO for the ICC.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as their new Chief Executive Officer. He will be taking over the role from July 7, 2025, and is the seventh CEO in the history of the ICC. It is worth noting that Sanjog Gupta is currently serving as the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar, and his addition to the ICC will surely go a long way in helping the board move forward.

Interestingly, the ICC’s HR and Remuneration Committee came forward and carefully shortlisted 12 candidates. After a lengthy shortlisting process, the nominations committee came forth with Sanjog Gupta’s name.

Shortly after the appointment, the ICC’s chairman, Jay Shah, came forward and talked about how pleased he was to announce the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as the new ICC CEO.

“I am pleased to announce that Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the CEO of the ICC. Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC,” Jay Shah said, according to a release by the ICC.

Sanjog Gupta talks about his appointment

Furthermore, with the announcement of Sanjog Gupta’s appointment as the new ICC CEO, he took centre stage and expressed his delight over his new role. He also reflected on cricket’s inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympic Games as well.

“It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide,” said Sanjog after the appointment.

“These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women’s game scale in popularity. Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force multipliers for the cricket movement around the world,” he added.

