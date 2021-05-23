Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle making waves on social media

Image Source : TWITTER Kohli, who has been India's Test captain since 2014 and took over as captain in all formats in 2017, dated Izabelle for about two years.

India captain Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite's photos are going viral on Instagram. Kohli, who has been India's Test captain since 2014 and took over as captain in all formats in 2017, dated Izabelle for about two years.

Izabelle made her debut in Bollywood in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Talaash - The Answer Lies Within'.

Kohli, meanwhile, married Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in December 2017 and the couple had the first child in January 2021.

The couple held a fundraiser earlier this month in collaboration with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative.

They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India but it ended up reaching Rs 11,39,11,820.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton between June 18 and 22. This will be followed by a five-Test series against England.