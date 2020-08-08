Cheteshwar Pujara names his World Test XI; includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Image Source : BCCI.TV/GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara picked his World Test XI and not all from the Fab Four found a spot in what looks like a world-class team. Although, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith did find a spot in the playing XI.

Pujara was given the condition of picking himself while having only four Indians in the team.

In conversation with Cricbuzz, Pujara picked David Warner and Kane Williamson as his openers and completed the top-order with him at No.3.

Kohli and Smith filled the next two spots followed by all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Pujara's bowling lineup included one spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin and three fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada.

The Test specialist also picked two more players - Ravindra Jadeja, if the match is played in India, and Mohammed Shami, if overseas.

Among the notable players missing out includes Joe Root and Babar Azam.

Cheteshwar Pujara's World Test XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Ravindra Jadeja (12th man), Mohammad Shami(13th man)

