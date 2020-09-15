IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Navdeep Saini and RCB stars enjoy karaoke night

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of VIrat Kohli (left) and Navdeep Singh.

Staying inside a bio-secure bubble has been an unprecedented situation for all the stars awaiting the beginning of IPL 2020 in the UAE from September 19.

While players are strictly following the social distancing norms and safety protocols to ensure a smooth running of the IPL, hours spent in isolation can only result in boredom.

This has encouraged the players different ways to socialise and a major part of that has been connecting with their fans over various social media platforms.

Teams and players alike took to social media to reveal how they are going about their preparation leading to the IPL and also kept giving peak how they entertain themselves off the field.

In many of one such peak, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini shared a photo on his Twitter handle while having a karaoke session with skipper Virat Kohli.

Eventually we’re all good singers. pic.twitter.com/AUO2CEpn71 — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) September 15, 2020

In the photo, Navdeep and Virat can be seen with mikes in their hands and both of them are looking away, most likely, towards a screen with the lyrics. The other teammates of theirs can be seen in the background, having a jovial time with each other.

Couple of day earlier, Kohli also shared having a light moment with RCB teammates. In a photo shared from the training field, Virat is seen sitting with the rest of his teammates on the side of the pitch probably after a training session with smiles all around and Ab De Villiers raising his arms as he laughs with the team, and captioned it, ‘When you're having fun, each moment becomes magical.’

