Virat Kohli eager to play Mohammed Siraj in WTC Final: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli (left) and Mohammed Siraj.

As fans eagerly await the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, it has been learnt that Team India are eager to play pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI, reported Times of India. An overcast condition is expected during the one-off Test in Southampton from June 18; making Siraj inclusion plausible.

The report further added that Indian players have started training in Southampton with the sessions being divided into groups of three and four players as part of their training in soft quarantine. Although it has been just limited to warm-ups, full-fledged training will begin from Friday. During this period the condition of pacers will be adjudged and Siraj will be at the centre of it.

It is still going to be a tough call to make as the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are so far fit and available for the selection as well.

The report further stated that Ishant might be dropped for Siraj for the Test as the management feels Siraj is hitting his marks well in training leading up to the game. However, Ishant, a dependable bowling option in Test, is still difficult to drop given he is the most experienced pacer in the team.