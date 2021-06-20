Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli completes 10 years in Test cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli completed 10 years in Test cricket on Sunday. Kohli made his debut in the longest format on June 20, 2011 against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

The 32-year-old has since represented India in 92 Tests and is currently leading the side in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand.

Kohli has slammed 27 centuries in Test cricket, with seven double-centuries. Among active cricketers, the Indian captain has the highest number of 200s; overall, he is the joint-fourth in list behind Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11), Brian Lara (9), and shares the fourth spot with Wally Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene.

He is also the first batsman in Test century to score double centuries in four successive series.

In 92 Tests, he has scored 7534 runs at an average of 52.32.

Kohli became the captain of the Indian Test team during the 2014-15 tour of Australia after Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from the longest format after the third Test of the four-match series.

On Saturday, Kohli went past Dhoni to become the most-capped Test skipper for India (61). He is also the most successful Test captain of India, leading the side to victory in 36 matches.

The flamboyant Indian batsman is also the first captain from Asia to win a Test series in Australia.