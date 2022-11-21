Vijay Hazare Trophy: N Jagadeesan scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's record with 5th consecutive hundred

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DINESH KARTHIK Vijay Hazare Trophy: N Jagadeesan scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's record with 5th straight hundred

Records were broken left, right and center on Monday (November 21) as N Jagadeesan scored a blistering double hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In route to scoring his fifth consecutive hundred, N Jagadeesan has now broken Virat Kohli’s record for most consecutive hundreds in the premier domestic competition. When Jagadeesan departed the pitch, he ended up scoring a knock of 277 runs while Tamil Nadu ended up scoring 506 in their 50 overs.

Jagadeesan on fire

After winning the toss, Arunachal Pradesh decided to field first and the decision backfired on them big time. Jagadeesan, who had previously scored four consecutive hundreds in the Vijay Hazare trophy continued from where he had left in the previous match. Jagadeesan continued with his impressive form and scored 277 runs in 141 deliveries and consisting of 15 sixes and 25 fours in his brilliant innings.

Jagadeesan also broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the highest score in an ODI inning when he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in November 2014. This also happens to be the highest score by an individual in the ODI format in an innings.

Highest individual List-A score

277 - N Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh), 2022

268 - Alistair Brown (Surrey vs Glamorgan), 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma (India vs Sri Lanka), 2014

Record stand for opening wicket

While Virat Kohli’s record was broken with ease, there was another record that was shattered as Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan put together an opening stand of 416 runs in 38.3 overs. This is a record for the first wicket in the history of List-A cricket. While Jagadeesan scored 277 and missed on the ton, his partner Sai Sudharsan scored 154 runs in 102 deliveries. His innings included 19 fours and 2 sixes before the opening stand was brought to a halt by Techi Doria.

Jagadeesan was dismissed in the 42nd over after which Baba Aparajith and his brother Indrajith took the initiative and led Tamil Nadu to a total of 506 in their 50 overs. Both the brothers scored 31 runs each in their innings and remained unbeaten. Interestingly, in the 416-run stand, Jagadeesan contributed 251 runs contributing a lion’s share.

