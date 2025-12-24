Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Shahid Afridi, smashes 36-ball century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned Arunachal Pradesh on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 36-ball century. He was under the scanner recently for his conduct in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan but that hasn't affected his form at all.

The opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was supposed to be about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were playing the tournament after 15 and 7 years, respectively. However, a 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stole all the limelight within an hour after the match got underway as he slammed a 36-ball century for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh. He surpassed Shahid Afridi on the list of fastest centuries in List A cricket who had smashed a 37-ball hundred in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 1996.

Overall, Vaibhav notched up the joint-fourth fastest century in the history of One-Day cricket, equalling Corey Anderson in this regard. Among Indian players, this is the second fastest List A century after Anmolpreet Singh who did so in just 35 balls for Punjab, also against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous season.

Suryavanshi surpassed Yusuf Pathan in this aspect, who had scored a 40-ball ton for Baroda against Maharashtra back in 2010. Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma are the other batters on this list having notched up 41 and 42-ball tons for their respective teams

Fastest List A centuries by Indians:

35 - Anmolpreet Singh, PUJB v ARP, 2024

36 - VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI, BIH v ARP, TODAY

40 - Yusuf Pathan, BRDA v MAH, 2010

41 - Urvil Patel, GUJ v ARP, 2023

42 - Abhishek Sharma, PUJB v MP, 2021

Who has scored the fastest century in List A cricket?

Jake Fraser McGurk holds the proud record of scoring the fastest century in List A cricket. He did so in just 29 deliveries for South Australia against Tasmania during the 2023-24 season. AB de Villiers is next on the list, having pumelled the West Indies bowlers in Johannesburg on his way to a 31-ball century.

Fastest century in List A cricket

29 balls - Jake Fraser McGurk

31 balls - AB de Villiers

35 balls - Anmolpreet Singh

36 balls - Corey Anderson

36 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi

37 balls - Shahid Afridi

