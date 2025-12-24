Why is Kane Williamson not picked in New Zealand's ODI squad vs India? New Zealand announced ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of India on Tuesday and many were surprised to see Kane Williamson not making the cut. The former captain is already retired from T20Is but was expected to be part of the ODI squad on this tour. Here's why he hasn't been picked:

New Delhi:

New Zealand announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming India tour on Tuesday. The Kiwis have named a close-to full-strength squad for the T20I series, with the World Cup on the horizon soon after, but their ODI squad is bereft of almost all the star players they possess. Moreover, their former captain Kane Williamson, who has already retired from T20Is, is also not featuring in the ODI squad, which has left many shocked and surprised.

The reason for the same is the casual contract that Williamson has signed with New Zealand Cricket (NZC). This contract allows the veteran cricketer to pick and choose the series he wants to play. Additionally, the ODI series between India and New Zealand directly clashes with the fourth edition of SA20, which is scheduled to commence on December 26, and Williamson is set to play for the Durban Super Giants in the tournament.

The casual contract also allows Williamson to prioritise T20 leagues over national commitments. This is not the first time that the 35-year-old is missing matches for New Zealand in favour of T20 leagues. Earlier this year, he missed the Test series against Zimbabwe and also skipped the T20I tri-series that preceded it to feature in the T20 Blast for Middlesex and two County Championship games as well as the Hundred for London Spirit.

New Zealand announce new-look ODI squad for India tour

With the ODI format among the least priority right now, New Zealand have named a largely inexperienced and a new-look squad. Their regular captain, Mitchell Santner's groin injury is being managed with the T20 World Cup coming up soon after, while their premier all-format fast bowler Matt Henry will also miss the ODIs to continue his rehabilitation from a calf tear. Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke and Blair Tickner were not considered because of their side, back and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Moreover, Tom Latham will also give the ODI series against India a miss for the birth of his third child. Instead, the Kiwis have handed Jayden Lennox a maiden call-up while Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok and Josh Clarkson are among uncapped players picked in the squad.

New Zealand ODI squad vs India: Michael Bracewell (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kule Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

