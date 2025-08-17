USA secure qualification for U19 men's cricket World Cup 2026, 16 teams finalised for mega event The roster for the U19 men's cricket World Cup has been finalised. The 16-man event will be played in 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The USA became the final team to secure qualification for the mega event.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the USA has gone on to secure qualification for the upcoming U19 men’s Cricket World Cup in 2026. With the USA’s qualification, the lineup for the mega event has been finalised as well. It is worth noting that the USA became the 16th and the final team to book their berth for the tournament in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

It is worth noting that the USA is being led by Arjun Mahesh, and the side registered comfortable wins to qualify for the tournament. They put in a good showing at the double round-robin qualifiers and qualified with a game in hand.

Interestingly, several teams achieved automatic qualification to the tournament. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the West Indies, alongside the hosts Zimbabwe, had already qualified for the tournament, with the remaining teams making their way through the regional qualifiers.

Five teams qualify through regional qualifiers

Apart from the five teams that qualified for the U19 World Cup automatically, the remaining five teams made their way into the tournament through the regional qualifiers. Tanzania was the side that made its way into the event through the Africa qualifier. Through wins against Namibia and Kenya, Tanzania qualified for the event.

Furthermore, the USA makes their way into the event through the Americas qualifier. Wins against Canada, Argentina, and Bermuda saw the USA book their berth in the World Cup.

Additionally, Afghanistan made their way into the tournament through the Asia qualifiers. Notably, the side made it by the barest of margins, as only the net run rate separated them and Nepal in the end.

Japan also made it through their qualification from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, with Scotland completing the roster from the Europe Qualifiers.

